CRMC set to open 50-bed alternative care site

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — With next to no ICU beds available, Community Regional Medical Center is set to open a new 50-bed alternative care site at the hospital that will care for patients.

Similar sites have been opened this week in response to the surge in patients, including the Porterville Development Center which can take up to 25 patients once fully staffed.

“To basically open up a 50-bed alternate care site in partnership with Community Regional Medical Center so that 50-bed site is being opened up as we speak,” Fresno County Emergency Medical Services Director, Dan Lynch.

Health officials say that the new site will most likely be activated by Friday. It will be open to receive patients from other area hospitals along with Community Regional Medical Center.

