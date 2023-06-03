Young teen shot in drive-by near Farmersville, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young teenager was shot during a drive-by near Farmersville Friday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 11 p.m. they responded to Avenue 296 and Road 150 near Farmersville for a drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, investigators learned the victims were driving west on Avenue 296 when a dark sedan drove by and shot at them.

Officials say as a result, a 13-year-old boy that was inside the car was struck, and the suspect drove off toward Visalia.

Deputies say the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact them at (559) 733-6281.