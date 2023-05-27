FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young man was shot in the face Saturday evening and investigators are actively working to find out how, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 7:15 p.m. they responded to Grant and Peach Avenues for a person with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a young man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the face area.

Officials say he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to undergo surgery.

So far, detectives say they are unaware of the circumstances that lead up to the shooting nor where he was initially shot as the victim is being uncooperative with authorities.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it is received.