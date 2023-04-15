FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A young man is dead after a shooting that took place near a Buddhist Temple celebration Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 2:20 p.m., they responded to Valentine Avenue just north of Princeton Avenue for a call of shots fired.

When authorities arrived, they say they found a man in his early 20s on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

Upon investigation, detectives learned multiple people who knew each other in some way were involved at the time of the shooting. After shots were fired, detectives believe multiple people ran down the street towards the Fresno Cambodian Buddist Society Temple where a multiday celebration with about 200 attendees was taking place.

Investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene as no suspects or other victims have been identified.

Deputies are emphasizing that the shooting was not an attack on the nearby temple, the incident just happened to take place in the area.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at (559) 600-8208.