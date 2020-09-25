Worker discovers body in Lindsay orchard, prompts homicide investigation

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives on Friday are investigating the discovery of a body at an orchard in Lindsay, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 9:30 a.m. were called to the area of Avenue 224 and Road 220 after a worker found a body in an orchard, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. Homicide detectives have taken over the scene and investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 559-802-9563‬ or ‪1-800-808-0488‬. Anonymous information about this crime can be reported via Tipnow email ‪tcso@tipnow.net‬, text or voicemail at ‪559-725-4194‬, or download the Tipnow app.

