Woodville murder suspect shot by deputies, Sheriff’s Office says

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of murdering a woman in Woodville over the weekend was hospitalized Monday after he was shot by deputies, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the Woodville Cemetery after it was was reported that 31-year-old Ruben Isaac Sanchez had been spotted in the area. Authorities say Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez at a home in Woodville following an argument Saturday evening.

A photo of Ruben Sanchez, 31, provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

After arriving at the cemetery, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot Sanchez at least one time. Sanchez was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided any details on what prompted deputies to open fire on Sanchez.