Woodville murder suspect shot by deputies, Sheriff’s Office says

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of murdering a woman in Woodville over the weekend was hospitalized Monday after he was shot by deputies, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the Woodville Cemetery after it was was reported that 31-year-old Ruben Isaac Sanchez had been spotted in the area. Authorities say Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez at a home in Woodville following an argument Saturday evening.
After arriving at the cemetery, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot Sanchez at least one time. Sanchez was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided any details on what prompted deputies to open fire on Sanchez.