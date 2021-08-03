Woodville murder suspect dies after he was shot by deputies, Sheriff’s Office says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of murdering a woman in Woodville over the weekend has died after he was shot by deputies, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, 31-year-old Ruben Isaac Sanchez was tracked to the Woodville Cemetery. The Sheriff’s Office says Sanchez fired shots at deputies – and deputies responded by shooting him at least one time. Sanchez was then transported to the hospital.

Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez at a home in Woodville following an argument Saturday evening.

In an update Tuesday morning, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office revealed Sanchez died in the hospital.

Investigators continue to work the case. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Sgt. Bryan Clower or Detective Jose Melendez on (559) 733-6218, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.