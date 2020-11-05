Woman with ties to Nevada identified as suspect in Tulare homicide, police say

Alicia Adriana Espinosa, 23 and the vehicle police believe she is travelling in.

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman with ties to Nevada and Southern California is wanted in connection with a homicide in Tulare, according to police.

Officers say 55-year-old John Albers was found dead inside his home on the 200 block of E. Jackson on Nov. 1. He was found to have suffered severe trauma.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Alicia Adriana Espinosa as a suspect. She is believed to have ties to Tulare, Visalia, as well as Las Vegas and Henderson in Nevada. Her hair color is unknown as officers say she is known to wear wigs.

Police say she may be travelling in a 2017 white Nissan Sentra, California license plate number 7XTU329.

Anyone who sees Espinosa or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Art Cabello at (559)685-2300, ext. 2149 or Sgt. Richard Payne (559)685-2300, ext. 4265.

