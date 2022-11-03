Woman with pipe wrench arrested in Armona for charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

ARMONA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in Armona was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening a homeowner and her neighbor with a pipe wrench, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. to the 13000 block of 6th Street in Armona to investigate the attempted theft of the victim’s car keys as she stood in her own yard. Officials add that the female suspect was holding a pipe wrench at the time.

When the victim refused to comply with the woman’s demands for all the keys to the cars parked outside the home, deputies say she brandished the wrench and again repeated her demand for car keys so she may “patrol the area.”

The suspect is identified as 35-year-old Esperanza Arellano, and is believed to be a member of the homeless community.

Investigators say the victim told Arellano she would call the authorities and took out her cell phone to do so. They say that Arellano violently shook the victim’s fence before reaching over it to grab the cell phone out of the victim’s hand.

Deputies say a neighbor witnessed the incident, and confronted Arellano, as she was yelling incoherently and trying to flee the area. The neighbor reported to authorities that was when Arellano threw the phone to the ground and swung the pipe wrench at him, hitting his forearm, as he tried to block his face.

Investigators were able to catch up with Arellano and say a test was able to determine she was suspected to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the attack.

Esperanza Arellano was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $90,000.