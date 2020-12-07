Woman who died after being shot in the head in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman who was shot and killed Saturday night in west-central Fresno was been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened near Olive and Hughes avenues.

The woman was identified as Nicole Saenz, 36, of Fresno, according to the coroner’s office.

Police say officers were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and found a woman shot at least once in the head. They say several other people were inside the home at the time. They told officers the suspect knocked on the door and was let inside before the deadly shooting happened.