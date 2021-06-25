Woman who allegedly stole Fresno County vehicle identified by Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identity of the woman who deputies say stole a Fresno County vehicle and led them on a pursuit in the stolen vehicle has been identified.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a Fresno County mental health worker left a van running outside the Exodus Recovery Center on Cedar Avenue and Kings Canyon Road with a client inside. That’s when the suspect – who was leaving the recovery center at the same time – got in the driver’s seat. The client who was inside the vehicle left the backseat. The suspect drove away alone.

The suspect was identified as Macie Smith. After the vehicle was stopped, she was pulled out of the driver’s seat. Smith was later booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of auto theft, evading police, and assault with a deadly weapon.