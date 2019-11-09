Woman who allegedly caused double fatal DUI crash formally charged by Fresno County DA. She faces 13 years in jail

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who California Highway Patrol says is responsible for Wednesday’s double fatal DUI crash was formally charged with several felonies by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Silvia Maria Gonzales, 42, of Tranquillity, allegedly took the life of a married couple Wednesday after rear ending them at Colorado Road and Sumner Avenue around 3:10 p.m. near the city of San Joaquin.

The victim’s car was pushed into opposing traffic and a driver of a truck couldn’t avoid them in time and crashed into them. Their car burst into flames, and they died at the scene.

They are 79-year-old Nicholas Flocchini and 75-year-old Janie Flocchini of Tranquillity.

Gonzales is facing two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug and possession of marijuana while driving.

The DA’s office also alleges that she inflicted great bodily injury, caused bodily injury to more than one victim, and that the defendant used a deadly and dangerous weapon during the offense, which would be her car.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.