Woman wanted for using stolen credit card at Fresno Walmart, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are asking the public for help in locating a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Fresno Walmart last week, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials.

On Feb. 4, detectives say surveillance cameras at a Walmart on Ashlan and Blackstone avenues captured video of a woman who used a stolen credit card at the store.

In the video provided by deputies, the woman is seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and cheetah print boots.

According to officials, property crimes detectives are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8060 or via email at Rudolpho.Tafoya@fresnosheriff.org.