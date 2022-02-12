Woman wanted for using stolen credit card at Fresno Walmart, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are asking the public for help in locating a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Fresno Walmart last week, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials.

On Feb. 4, detectives say surveillance cameras at a Walmart on Ashlan and Blackstone avenues captured video of a woman who used a stolen credit card at the store.

In the video provided by deputies, the woman is seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and cheetah print boots.

According to officials, property crimes detectives are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8060 or via email at Rudolpho.Tafoya@fresnosheriff.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm