VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is wanted after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at a beauty retail store, says the Visalia Police Department Friday.

Officers identified the woman as 30-year-old Tracie Marie Wooster.

Friday, police say Wooster entered the Ulta Beauty store on Mooney Boulevard and stole over $2600 worth of products.

The Visalia Police Department encourages anyone that might know or knows about Wooster’s whereabouts to contact Detective Brian Young at (559) 712-4574. To remain anonymous, they say the public can call the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.