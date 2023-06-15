FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A female is wanted for attempted theft after crashing a vehicle with its owner hanging on it and running away on May 31, according to the Fresno Police Department on Thursday.

The Fresno Police Department says on May 31, around 11:30 p.m., a man parked his car and left it running in the area of West Clinton Avenue and North Marks Avenue when a female entered the vehicle and started to drive away.

Officers state the victim ran after the vehicle and hung on to his car as the suspect drove away. She eventually crashed into another parked vehicle and was last seen running northbound on North Marks Avenue.

Investigators say that the victim suffered minor injuries, and if anyone has any information regarding her identity, to contact Detective Jason Button at (559) 621-6509.