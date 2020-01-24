Woman tries to carjack vehicle in Visalia with elderly person inside

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was arrested Friday after trying to drive off with a vehicle left running in Visalia with an elderly person inside, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were contacted around 8:20 a.m. for an attempted auto theft in the 1500 block of W. Victor Ave, Sgt. Celestina Sanchez said. On arrival, officers were told the vehicle was left running and occupied by an unattended dependent adult passenger.

When the vehicle’s owner returned, she saw a woman she didn’t know drive off in the vehicle.

The owner was able to stop the vehicle and the woman driver fled on foot.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Jennifer House, 35, nearby, Sanchez said. House was arrested and booked on charges of auto theft, kidnapping and elder abuse.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Visalia Police at 559-734-8116.

