FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who officers say attempted petty theft at a Plato’s Closet and threatened employees in Fresno on November 26.

Police say they responded to a call around 6:00 p.m. regarding petty theft at Plato’s Closet on Shaw Avenue.

Upon investigation, authorities say camera footage revealed a woman attempting to leave the store with a bag of merchandise and got physical with employees when she was confronted.

After retrieving the merchandise from the woman, officials say the suspect stood outside the store threatening to assault the employees physically.

The Fresno Police department is asking anyone who is able to identify the woman to contact them at (559) 621-6434.