Woman struck by gunfire while holding child in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck by gunfire while holding a child inside a home in southeast Fresno Thursday night.

Authorities say they received a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds in the 500 block of Sierra Vista Avenue at around 10:00 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman suffering from a minor injury to the head.

Lt. Anthony DeWall with the Fresno Police Department says it’s unclear why the woman’s home would be targeted and say a vehicle was heard leaving the area after the gunfire.

The child was not injured.