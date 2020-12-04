Woman struck by gunfire while holding child in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck by gunfire while holding a child inside a home in southeast Fresno Thursday night.
Authorities say they received a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds in the 500 block of Sierra Vista Avenue at around 10:00 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman suffering from a minor injury to the head.
Lt. Anthony DeWall with the Fresno Police Department says it’s unclear why the woman’s home would be targeted and say a vehicle was heard leaving the area after the gunfire.
The child was not injured.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.