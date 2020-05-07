Woman struck and killed in hit and run in Central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The woman that was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was identified as Sokhim Reed, 39, of Fresno.

RELATED: Woman killed in Fresno hit and run, police say

Authorities say Reed was trying to cross the road in the area of Fisher and Olive avenues at around 9:30 p.m. when a white four-door vehicle struck the woman in the middle of the intersection before driving away.

Reed was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.