Woman struck and killed after crawling into traffic, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 38-year-old woman has died after police say she crawled into traffic and was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The fatal incident took place on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in Fresno, near Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues. The victim has been identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Crystal Oaxaca.

According to Fresno Police, Oaxaca had left a nearby store with her friend and the friend had left her sitting on the sidewalk. The victim then lay down on the ground, crawled into the road, and then lay flat in front of passing traffic.

“Laid down flat, face down, and just stayed there,” said Traffic Enforcement Bureau Commander Lt. Mike Brogdon.

Brogdon says a 26-year-old woman driving a pickup truck pulled out of the nearby Motel 6 and did not see the person in the road before driving over her.

“She started southbound in the number two lane, drove over something. She didn’t know what it was, she stopped, she thought she had driven over some debris or something.”

Oaxaca was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The pickup truck driver was tested and cleared of being intoxicated. Fresno Police continues to investigate the incident.

