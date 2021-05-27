Woman steals from Fresno hair care store, punches employee, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who officers say stole from a Fresno hair care store and punched an employee before fleeing the scene is now being sought by police.

According to Fresno Police, the unidentified suspect entered K&H Hair at 4974 E. Kings Canyon Road at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say the suspect selected items from the store and when confronted by the employee punched them several times and ran.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police Detective P. Dhillon on 559-624-2081.

