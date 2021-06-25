Woman steals Fresno County vehicle, leads deputies in pursuit, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who stole a Fresno County vehicle Friday afternoon led officials on a pursuit in Fresno while fleeing in the stolen vehicle, deputies say.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the woman stole the county vehicle from the parking lot of the Community Behavioral Health Center on Cedar Avenue.

Sgt. Jennifer Mathis says deputies initiated a vehicle stop after seeing the stolen vehicle, but a pursuit was called after the vehicle failed to yield to authorities. Speeds reached as high as 50 miles per hour.

Upon reaching the intersection of Church and Chestnut avenues, Mathis says deputies were able to block the stolen vehicle in before it was able to drive away. Deputies made contact with the driver, but Mathis says the suspect hit her vehicle and then struck another civilian vehicle. No significant injuries were reported.

Mathis says the driver of the vehicle did not appear aware of what was going on and wasn’t following commands, forcing her to break the vehicle’s window to remove the driver.

Deputies do not believe the driver of the stolen vehicle was attending the Behavioral Health Center but instead passed by the parking lot.

The driver has since been taken into custody.