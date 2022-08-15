Woman steals bus in Visalia police say

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police.

Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was hitting a male passenger on the bus and took his cell phone by force. The bus driver then pulled over to evacuate the bus and to try and stop the woman from attacking the passenger.

According to Visalia police, as the passengers were attempting to exit the bus, the suspect – identified as 56-year-old Annette Rocha – got in the driver’s seat and drove away with passengers still on board. She drove northbound on Court, where she hit three vehicles, causing minor damages to the passengers still on board. The bus came to a stop after striking a fence at the corner of Court and Sweet.

Photo Credit: Visalia Watchdog

When officers contacted Rocha, according to officials, she armed herself with a small pipe. Officers were later able to convince Rocha to surrender and evacuate the remaining passengers on the bus. She was arrested and then transported to the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility, where she was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and hit and run causing injury.