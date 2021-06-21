Woman steals ambulance, leads officers on chase in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested after she crashed a stolen ambulance while leading officers on a chase on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Noble Avenue and Tipton Street after an EMS crew reported that a woman had stolen an ambulance while they were at the scene of a medical aid call.

Police say the woman lead officers on a chase in the ambulance – before she crashed into several cars, including a police patrol vehicle, near Acequia Avenue and Locust Street.

A Visalia Police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash with a stolen ambulance on Monday. (Photo: VisaliaStringer)

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The woman was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital to have her injuries checked out.

Multiple roads are currently closed near Acequia and Locust as officers investigate the incident.