Woman stabbed outside Fresno gas station after argument with man, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is in the hospital in Fresno following a stabbing outside a city gas station Monday, according to Fresno Police.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., officers say several 911 calls were made about a woman with stabbing injuries in the area of Parkway and Belmont. Officers determined that the victim was taken by a passer-by from the incident site to a nearby motel to get help.

Investigators established that the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation of some kind, resulting in the woman being stabbed multiple times.

A suspect was identified and taken into police custody. Officers say the suspect is a 24-year-old, man but have not released any more identifying information.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is described as being in a stable condition.