Woman stabbed multiple times inside apartment in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was stabbed multiple times inside an apartment in northeast Fresno Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say they were dispatched to a call of a shooting at Cedar Tree Apartments near Cedar and Roberts avenues just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a woman had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body in the chest and face. Authorities say there was a significant amount of blood in the apartment.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is undergoing surgery. Her condition is unknown, according to police.

Detectives are on scene asking for any information from witnesses and looking at surveillance video.

No other details were available.