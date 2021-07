FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was stabbed early Friday morning in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

The stabbing happened around 5:00 a.m. near Hayes and Shaw avenues.

Police said the woman was stabbed once in the chest and was transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.