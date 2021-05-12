Woman stabbed in Oakhurst, suspect wanted, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was stabbed Wednesday morning in Oakhurst and investigators are searching for the suspect, according to deputies.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. near Road 427 and Road 426 in Oakhurst.

Deputies said they responded to the area for a report of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found an adult woman who had been stabbed. She was transported to an area hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Corporal Gutierrez or Detective Babineaux at (559) 675-7770.