ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday’s early morning, the Atwater Police Department say.

According to authorities, on Tuesday at approximately 12:00 p.m. the Atwater police communications center received a call reporting a stabbing in the Castle Trailer Park, located at the 2800 block of Buhach.

When officers arrived they say found a Hispanic woman suffering from two stab wounds. She was airlifted to a Modesto hospital with what officials called non-threatening injuries.

While conducting the investigation, officials say learned that the stabbing was related to a family disturbance between the victim and the attacker identified as 40-year-old John Garcia of Atwater.

Police say the suspect left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, then a search in the area was conducted, and the suspect was located in the area of Nashua and Swaps.

Garcia was then taken into custody without incident and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, committing a crime while out on bail and violation of a court order.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384 and ask for detective sergeant Brum or detective Vargas.