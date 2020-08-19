Woman stabbed at Fresno mobile home park, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was stabbed at a Fresno mobile home park early Wednesday morning, according to Fresno Police.

Police said they responded to Community Regional Medical Center around 6:15 a.m. for a victim of a stabbing who they say was stabbed at a mobile home park near Hughes and Hedges avenues.

The condition of the victim is unknown, and police are still looking for a suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.