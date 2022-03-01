FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say a woman who decided to track her stolen car was stabbed after finding it in an apartment complex.

Fresno police received a report of a stolen vehicle and a stabbing in the area of Clinton and Angus avenues at approximately 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. The report indicated that a woman’s vehicle was stolen and her phone was still in the car.

Investigators say when the woman discovered that her car was stolen she used an app to track her phone, and therefore her car. Police say the woman found her stolen vehicle in an apartment complex with a person inside.

Police say a “physical altercation took place” and the woman was stabbed in the leg. Her injury is said to be non-life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

Officers add valuable items should not be left in vehicles, and if your vehicle is stolen contact the police department – and not “take matters into your own hands.”