FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are on scene after a man was shot near Pine Flat Lake and flown to a local hospital Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 5 p.m. they responded to the area of Sunnyslope and Trimmer Spring Roads near Pine Flat Lake for a call regarding a victim of a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, responding units say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was flown to a local hospital to undergo treatment for his injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating the scene to determine what circumstances lead up to the shooting.