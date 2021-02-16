Woman shot in the head while inside vehicle in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — One woman is in the hospital after she was struck by a bullet in the head in central Fresno Tuesday night, according to police.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Glenn and Olive avenues for a ShotSpotter activation of ten rounds fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman sitting inside a grey sedan suffering from a gunshot bullet to the head. While officers were helping the victim, police say a man believed to be related to the woman interfered with the officers and had to be subdued.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is conscious and breathing in stable condition.

Witnesses told police there was a vehicle parked in the corner of Glenn and Olive Avenues and a man began to fire rounds towards the grey sedan. Police say it is unknown if it is gang-related or the motive to the shooting.

No suspect vehicle description was available.