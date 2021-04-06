Woman shot in the head by stray bullet in Hanford parking lot

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head by a stray bullet in Hanford.

HANFORD, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was rushed to a hospital after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet while in a parking lot in Hanford.

Just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Hanford Police Department says officers were called out to the parking lot of a shopping center near Greenfield Ave. and Lacey Blvd. after someone reported a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Hanford Adventist, where police say she is currently listed under stable condition.

Investigators say the woman was sitting in the passenger seat in a parked car when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Hanford Police believe the woman was hit by crossfire from two other vehicles that were shooting at each other.

Officers say they found a total of 9 shell casings in the area where the woman was shot.

Police say nobody else was injured in the shooting, and that no other cars were hit by gunfire.

Right now, officers are looking at surveillance footage to try and get a description of the shooters.

Hanford West High School and Woodrow Wilson Junior High School were put under lockdown following the shooting since they were in the area.

Both lockdowns have since been lifted.