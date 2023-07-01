FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot in the head at an apartment complex in Fresno Saturday afternoon and a person of interest has been detained, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 3:20 p.m. they responded to an apartment complex on Winery and Balch avenues for a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a woman in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was immediately administered first aid until EMS transported her to a local hospital to undergo treatment.

While on scene, investigators received information of a possible suspect who fled northbound from the area. They say about 20 minutes after the initial report, officers patrolling a residential area north of the scene found a man matching the suspect description.

Police say after attempting to contact him, the suspect fled south towards the crime scene area. Police then engaged in an on-foot pursuit and eventually caught the man as he was trying to get over a fence. He was taken into custody for questioning.

As of now, authorities believe the incident took place inside one of the apartment complexes and suspect the incident to be related to domestic violence.

Officers say the status of the victim is unknown but confirm she was conscious and breathing when they found her. The area is expected to be closed as detectives conduct an investigation for the next three to five hours.