Woman shot and killed inside her home in Atwater early Tuesday morning

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was shot and killed inside her home early Tuesday morning in Atwater, according to the Atwater Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eucalyptus Street.

Police said they respond to a call of shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived they found a woman who was shot.

According to police, someone fired several shots from outside the home hitting the woman several times killing her.

This is the third homicide of the year in Atwater.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information, contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.