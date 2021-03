FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. near McKinley and Millbrook avenues on Lamona Avenue.

Police said a female was shot and killed in a possible domestic violence case and one person of interest is detained.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.