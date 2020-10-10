Woman shot and killed in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman that was shot and killed early Friday morning in northwest Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near Shaw and Holt avenues.

Police said the woman was shot at least one time, the victim was helped by a person in the area but the woman died at the scene.

The woman was identified as Ronshanique Packard, 27, of Fresno, according to the coroner’s office.

