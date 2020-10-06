Woman shot and killed at a party in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead after being shot at an early morning party in central Fresno.

Officers were called to Holland Avenue near Ashlan and West Avenues around 2 o’clock this morning.

Police said there were around 50 people at a party when the homeowner asked people to leave. Someone started shooting. A young woman was and killed. She has not been identified.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

