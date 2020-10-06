Woman shot and killed at a party in central Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead after being shot at an early morning party in central Fresno.

Officers were called to Holland Avenue near Ashlan and West Avenues around 2 o’clock this morning.

Police said there were around 50 people at a party when the homeowner asked people to leave. Someone started shooting. A young woman was and killed. She has not been identified.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com