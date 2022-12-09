FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot after the Fresno Police Department says two groups were exchanging gunfire Friday morning in southwest Fresno.

Officers say around 9:45 a.m. police received a “ShotSpotter” notification of multiple rounds fired near California and Pottle avenues – and moments later received a second call for a victim of a shooting.

Officials say when they arrived they found a woman who had been shot in the lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officers say they believe there was some type of exchange of gunfire between pedestrians and a vehicle. Two men were seen running from the area; it’s unknown if they were connected to the shooting.

Police say it’s unknown if the victim was the intended target or an innocent bystander The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.