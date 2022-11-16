FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 a.m.

Officials say it’s unknown who fired the shots. Multiple shell casings were found at the gas station along with a live round.

The woman was listed in stable condition, according to police. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.