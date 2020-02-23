Live Now
Woman sentenced to three years in prison after fatal Madera dog mauling

Crime

Heather Anglin (Courtesy of Madera Police)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Madera woman sentenced to three years in prison after fatal dog mauling that left one dead, police say.

Last November, the Detective’s Unit say they investigated the death of Lasaro Macedo, who was found dead from a dog attack in the riverbed.

RELATED: Madera Police make contact with owner of dogs involved in fatal dog mauling

Authorities identified the dog owner as Heather Anglin. Anglin was arrested as a result of the investigation due to her responsibility for the care and control of the dog involved in the attack.

RELATED: Woman pleads guilty in fatal Madera dog mauling

Authorities say Anglin pled guilty and was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison as a result.

