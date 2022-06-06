MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera woman was sentenced to over three years in prison on Monday for charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to Department of Justice officials.

According to court documents in 2018, Guillen used the name, social security number, and date of birth of another person to impersonate them and gain access to bank accounts.

Using an unauthorized debit card Guillen took over $210,449 from the victim’s bank account over a three-month period from April 2018 to June 2018, according to officials.