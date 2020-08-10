Woman run over during burglary in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are searching for four people after a woman was run over during a burglary Monday morning, according to Fresno police.

Police said a man walked into a business around 11 a.m. near Del Mar and Fallbrook avenues and took a purse and ran out and jumped into the back seat of a dark-colored four-door sedan.

According to police the victim chased the suspect and tried to stop the car by reaching into the driver’s window when the driver put the car in reverse and slammed into a wall running over the woman as the suspects drove away.

The woman got her keys and jumped into her car and chased the suspect losing them in the area.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

