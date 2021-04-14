Woman racks up $1K in charges using stolen credit card at Walmart in Madera, deputies say

The Madera Police Department is searching for a woman accused of using a stolen credit card at Walmart.

MADERA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was caught on camera buying hundreds of dollars worth of goods while using a stolen credit card at a Walmart, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 8, the Sheriff’s Office says it learned several vehicles had been broken into and had credit cards stolen out of them during an event at the Madera Golf and Country Club.

While investigating the thefts, deputies say they were able to find surveillance footage of a woman using one of the stolen credit cards at a Walmart in Madera.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says a woman arrived at Walmart in this silver Chevrolet Impala before making a purchase using a stolen credit card.

Video captures the woman arriving at the store in a silver Chevrolet Impala with no license plates.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman made a purchase of over $1,000 using the stolen credit card before leaving the store in the same car she arrived in.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Madera County Sheriff’s Detective Robertson at (559) 675-7770.