Woman pleads guilty in fatal Madera dog mauling

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman pleaded guilty Friday in connection to a man who was mauled to death by her dog in a Madera riverbed in November, the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

Heather Anglin pleaded guilty for allowing her dog to attack and kill Lasaro Macedo, 38, on November 10, 2019, which is a felony, District Attorney Sally Moreno said in a press release.

Anglin owned a dog that was known by her to be vicious and attack others, the District Attorney’s Office said. She allowed the dog to get loose at which time it attacked and killed Macedo.

She and the victim are known to be in the riverbed homeless community in town, which is described as a “tight neighborhood” by Madera Police.

Macedo’s body was found in a dry riverbed near Raymond Road and Cleveland Avenue by Madera Police. He had bite marks to his legs, arms, and face, according to officers.

Witnesses told police that the dog had bitten a person before and chased two people up into a tree on another occasion. They stayed in the tree for two hours until Anglin came and retrieved the dog.

Moreno said Anglin faces up to three years in prison and will be sentenced on Feb. 21 in Madera County Superior Court.

