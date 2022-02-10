Woman ‘pistol-whipped’ and robbed at Visalia Mall

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was “pistol-whipped” and robbed in the Visalia Mall parking lot on Thursday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say the woman was walking from her car when she was approached by two men who demanded her purse. Police say the woman initially refused and was struck in the head with a handgun by one of the men.

The men then fled the scene with the purse in a grey or silver colored Acura SUV, according to investigators.

The woman had minor injuries from the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the violent crimes unit at 713-4576.

