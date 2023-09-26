MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman reported missing in Mariposa County over a year ago has not been found – and her disappearance is now being treated as a suspicious death, according to the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office say Wendy Pullins was last seen in Mariposa County on June 15, 2022. She was reported missing to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on June 18, 2022.

Search and Rescue crews responded to try to locate Wendy. After a lengthy search, the case was turned over to the investigations unit and detectives began examining the case.

Officials say on September 8, 2022, detectives with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office located the Jeep Cherokee that was known to be driven by Wendy Pullins. The vehicle was found down a steep embankment in a remote area of Mariposa County.

“Wendy’s family deserves answers, and my office will not stop trying to find those answers. Our Detectives are working this case daily. I am confident we will catch those involved, very soon.” Sheriff Jeremy Briese

According to investigators, the vehicle was sent to the California Department of Justice (DOJ) Forensic Laboratory to be processed for anything of evidentiary value.

Forensic analysis of blood located inside the vehicle was a positive match to Wendy’s DNA, according to investigators.

Deputies say because of the amount of time since Wendy was reported missing, as well as the condition of the vehicle and the blood located inside the vehicle, the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

Multiple items of evidence were collected from the vehicle and are being processed by a state forensic laboratory to identify suspects in this suspicious death, officials say.

If you have any additional information, please contact the sheriff’s office at 209-966-3615 or via email at sheriff@mariposacounty.org anonymous tips can be sent using the Mariposa Sheriff App.