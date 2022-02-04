Woman leaving DUI checkpoint crashes into fire hydrant, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman driving away from a DUI checkpoint crashed into a fire hydrant and a utility pole in Clovis on Friday, according to police.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Clovis and Ashlan avenues. Officers say they were conducting a DUI checkpoint when a woman who drove up did not have a valid driver’s license. She was told to drive into the checkpoint but instead drove away at high speed. She later hit the utility pole and a fire hydrant.

Police say the driver is a juvenile and has no serious injuries. Officers are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

