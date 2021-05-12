Suspect search, woman killed when wanted gang member crashes into her while escaping, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A woman is dead after police say a wanted gang member involved in an earlier pursuit crashed into her vehicle in Downtown Fresno on Wednesday.

The incident began around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Calaveras and N Street when a CHP officer with MAGEC (the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium) tried to stop a wanted gang member for weapons violation charges in the Chinatown area.

Officers say their suspect is a Hispanic male in a black Ford Fusion. He initially pulled over, then took off when officers approached, throwing a loaded AR-15 out the window near the Fresno County District Attorney’s office. The vehicle eventually crashed into a black BMW sedan, killing a middle-aged woman inside, and the suspect fled the scene.

“Unfortunately it ended in a collision and a fatality, so very sad situation,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “Police are out here trying to be proactive and take violent armed gang members off the street and this is an unfortunate result of it.”

The suspect remains on the loose, last seen running from the scene heading north. Police add that the suspect is likely injured from the crash. The suspect has not been publicly identified by police.